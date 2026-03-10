‘India weren’t the best team in T20 World Cup 2026,’ claims former England bowler

Former England pacer Steve Harmison downplayed India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, insisting that Suryakumar Yadav’s team were far from being the best outfit in the tournament that they clinched beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final.

Harmison instead picked South Africa as the more consistent side in the 20-team tournament that culminated last Sunday in Ahmedabad. The Proteas had held a dream run, beating all four of their group-stage and Super 8 rivals, including India at the Narendra Modi Stadium last month. However, Aiden Markram’s men suffered a crushing defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, bowing out of the tournament with the solitary defeat.