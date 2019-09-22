Who should bat at No 4 for India? Sunil Gavaskar resolves it KBC style, watch video

The Indian cricket team’s No 4 roulette with the batting order has barely bore fruit as things stand during the third T20I of South Africa’s tour of India.

Advertising

However, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar saw the humour surrounding the raging debate and expressed his views on the same while commentating on alongside Harsha Bhogle.

Picking up from popular Indian television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the question was put forth for the audience with Bhogle even mimickng Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone.

Rishabh Pant batting at the given position was among the three option were Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and Lokesh Rahul.

This is gold from Sunny G 😁👌

How is that for a KBC rendition, Sunny G Style 😎😎#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/ha3uBjusUp — BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2019

Bachchan and Gavaskar share a great camaraderie with the veteran actor admitting that ‘Sunny G’ is one of the few people who have never failed to wish him on his birthday.

Advertising

“The one matter that has remained constant with him is his phone call on my birthday each year. And this has gone on for more than almost 30 years. Irrespective of where he may be, in which part of the world, that phone call always comes,” wrote Big B on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar also took a standpoint on MS Dhoni’s position in the side and said that the time has come to move on.

“No, we need to look beyond. Mahendra Singh Dhoni at least doesn’t figure in my team. If you are talking about the T20 World Cup, I will certainly think about Rishabh Pant,” Gavaskar told ‘Aaj Tak’.

“If I need to have an alternate option, then I will think of Sanju Samson because Sanju is a good ‘keeper as well as a good batsman.

“If I have to think of the T20 World Cup, I would think about youth as we need to look forward. Dhoni has made great contribution to Indian cricket but it’s now time to look beyond him,” he said.