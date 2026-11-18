When Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements in May 2025, five days apart, Indian cricket was left with two enormous shoes to fill. They had been central to the team for more than a decade, and their exits marked the end of an era. The transition was inevitable; the bigger question was how quickly the next generation could make the team their own.

The ‘garden mein ghoomne waale’ were now expected to do the heavy lifting.

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj were among those entrusted with carrying Indian Test cricket forward. There was considerable talent in this group, but that alone would not be enough. They needed to show they could deliver consistently, particularly away from home, where the demands of the long format can be unforgiving.

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The first major test came in England in 2025. India emerged from a five-Test series with a 2-2 draw, a result that arguably did not do justice to the quality of cricket they produced. Gill was exceptional, scoring 754 runs at an average of 75.40, while Rahul contributed 532 at 53.20. Pant amassed 479 runs despite playing only four Tests.

It was more than an individual success story. India showed they could compete with different individuals delivering at various stages. The narrow six-run victory in the final Test at The Oval, which levelled the series, was particularly telling. This was a team learning to fight its own battles and remain in the race until the very end.

Jasprit Bumrah’s return bolstered India’s pace attack. (CREIMAS) Jasprit Bumrah’s return bolstered India’s pace attack. (CREIMAS)

However, the home series against South Africa later that year brought the group back to earth. India suffered a 2-0 defeat, exposing familiar problems against quality spin and highlighting the inconsistency that can creep into a side still establishing its identity.

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Their response in Sri Lanka in August 2026 was encouraging. India won the two-Test series 1-0, with a 165-run victory in Galle followed by a draw in Colombo. Devdutt Padikkal was among the standout performers, scoring 167 in the first Test and 117 in the second. Dhruv Jurel also made an impression, remaining unbeaten on 115 in Colombo.

These were important contributions from players who represent the depth India will need in the years ahead. Crucially, the series showed that the team could recover from the disappointment at home and deliver a result overseas.

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Now comes another challenge, and perhaps a more revealing examination of this developing group. India begin their two-Test series against New Zealand at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Thursday, November 19, before travelling to Christchurch for the second Test from November 27. Both venues can offer assistance to seamers, and the conditions are likely to demand patience and discipline from India’s batsmen.

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New Zealand have Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy in their pace resources, while Nathan Smith adds another option. With the ball likely to move in the air and off the surface, India’s top order will have to resist the temptation to manufacture scoring opportunities. Leaving well, trusting their defence and being prepared to spend long periods at the crease will matter as much as stroke-making ability.

Gill’s leadership will also come under scrutiny. Having taken over the captaincy following Rohit’s retirement, he has already experienced the highs and lows of leading India through demanding overseas assignments. The responsibility now is to translate individual promise into collective consistency.

Gambhir-led coaching set up will be tested in challenging New Zealand conditions. (CREIMAS) Gambhir-led coaching set up will be tested in challenging New Zealand conditions. (CREIMAS)

There is also an important bowling question. Jasprit Bumrah’s presence gives India an experienced leader of the attack, while Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and the other seam options provide depth. Finding the right combination for conditions that are likely to favour pace could prove decisive.

England showed that this group could compete in challenging circumstances. South Africa exposed its weaknesses. Sri Lanka demonstrated its ability to respond. New Zealand offers an opportunity to bring those experiences together.

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“We are going to New Zealand in November, so that’s a good series for us, and then we’ve got a good home series coming. So hopefully if we have a good New Zealand series, as long as we have a chance, we always keep believing, and hopefully we’ll make it to the finals,” Gill had said after winning in Sri Lanka.

A series win would mean more than another line in the record books. It would give a team that has lost two of its biggest names a result to own together – something earned by the new core, not inherited from the old one. It would strengthen belief that the transition is ongoing and that overseas success can be a habit, not an occasional high point.

The transition is far from complete. There will still be difficult days in future, but this group has already shown that it can find its own way. New Zealand will show whether these signs of progress can be sustained.