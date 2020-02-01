Ind vs NZ: Black Cap-itulation

New Zealand needed just seven from the last over but lost four wickets as the game finished in a tie forcing a Super Over. Seifert’s run-out was the second dismissal. (AP) New Zealand needed just seven from the last over but lost four wickets as the game finished in a tie forcing a Super Over. Seifert’s run-out was the second dismissal. (AP)

Yet again, New Zealand snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Yet again, they had a final-over meltdown. Yet again, they lost in a Super Over. ‘Repeat offenders’ usually never learn.

Chasing 166 for victory, the Kiwis went into the final over needing seven runs with seven wickets in hand. Their slip-up was inexplicable. Two days ago in Hamilton, they had failed to knock off nine runs in the final over with six wickets in hand. Four dot balls had sapped the momentum out of their victory pursuit. On Friday in Wellington, the hosts hit just one boundary in the final over and lost four wickets to go down 4-0 in the T20 International series. A Devon Loch analogy might not be out of place.

In Hamilton, India had Mohammed Shami to bowl the final over. Here, Shardul Thakur was their only option. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini had finished their quotas. Thakur had given away 27 runs in his previous three overs. But he removed a well-set Ross Taylor off his very first delivery – a well-disguised slower ball that Taylor mistimed and holed out to Shreyas Iyer at deep mid-wicket.

Daryl Mitchell’s job was to take a single and give the strike to Tim Seifert, batting on 57 off 39 balls. But as Thakur bowled length, Mitchell cleared the in-field and got a four over mid-off. Three runs required off four deliveries and the Kiwis seemingly had the game in the bag. Not quite, for Mitchell and Seifert tried to steal a bye but ran into KL Rahul’s promptness and accuracy from behind the stumps. A direct hit accounted for Seifert. Mitchell Santner came and took a single next ball. Thakur had been mixing it well, keeping the batsmen guessing.

Still, two off two favoured the hosts. Then again, New Zealand seemed unsure and nervy. Mitchell failed to pick a knuckle ball and skied it to Shivam Dube at mid-off. So it came down to the final delivery. Virat Kohli’s field placements had been precise. Thakur bowled a wide yorker and although Santner threw his bat at it, the ball went quickly and straight to Sanju Samson at sweeper cover. Santner was run-out as he attempted an improbable second.

That New Zealand imploded in the final over in consecutive matches despite having their most experienced batsman, Taylor, out there in the middle was unexpected. Taylor, a veteran of 99 Tests, 228 ODIs and 99 T20Is, himself would be upset with this back-to-back failure. But the fans didn’t mind. They had another Super Over.

Super Over

New Zealand picked their two half-centurions, Seifert and Colin Munro, to bat, while Bumrah took the ball for India. Two dropped catches notwithstanding – Iyer and Rahul couldn’t hold on to skiers – the hosts had 13 runs on the board. In Hamilton, they had failed to defend 17 and yet again Tim Southee was their preferred choice to bowl the Super Over. Rahul took a six and four off Southee on the first two balls to all but seal the deal for India. He departed on the third ball but the batsmen had crossed and Kohli was on strike. The India captain warmed up with the shot of the match – soft hands and impeccable placement for a couple past the bowler. In the Super Over, where bludgeoning is apparently the only template to fall back on, Kohli lit up the show with his lightness of touch. He pulled the next delivery to the deep mid-wicket boundary as India won with a ball to spare. Four wins on the spin.

“There’s something new I have learnt in the last couple of games… When the opposition is playing well, you stay calm till the end and try to come back. We couldn’t have asked for more exciting games. We had never played Super Overs before and now we have won two. It shows the character of the team. Initially we thought of opening with Samson and KL in the Super Over, but then KL told me I should bat because of the experience and the options I will bring,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Pandey shines

Earlier, Manish Pandey shone during his 36-ball 50 not out. At 88/6 in the 12th over, India were in trouble. But Pandey showed excellent game awareness and took the innings deep. He played out the spinners, Santner and Ish Sodhi who had four wickets between them for 52 runs in their combined eight overs. Sodhi’s three wickets had put the visitors under serious pressure.

Pandey’s batting slot, at No. 6 after Shivam Dube, had raised a few eyebrows. The Karnataka batsman deserves a promotion after this knock. With Thakur, he added 43 runs for the seventh wicket, which in the context of the game, proved vital. Thakur contributed well for his 15-ball 20 on top of his final-over exploits. He did enough to be adjudged the Man of the Match, although Pandey, too, was a strong contender.

Samson, however, flattered to deceive. With Rohit Sharma not playing this game, he got an opportunity to open the innings. His six against Scott Kuggeleijn was gorgeous but the wild slog that followed bordered on the atrocious. Against Sri Lanka in Pune earlier this month, Samson had perished failing to pick a wrong’un. On Friday, he threw his wicket away in the second over, when he had 20 overs to bat.

When New Zealand batted, Bumrah bowled an excellent first spell. Munro’s 47-ball 64 and his 74-run wicket partnership with Seifert were threatening to take the game away from India. But Kohli’s team thrives on its never-say-die spirit.

