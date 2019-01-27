Kiwis, sitting ducks

For the second match on the spin, a full-strength New Zealand went down without a fight in their backyard. Clueless against Kuldeep Yadav’s wrist-spin, once again their middle-order imploded on Saturday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Doug Bracewell’s hurly-burly – 57 off 46 balls, including five fours and three sixes – gave their total some respectability. Still, the hosts lost by 90 runs to trail 2-0 in the five-match series.

Wrist-spin has a played a huge part in India’s ODI upsurge after the 2017 Champions Trophy. Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal choke the opponents and pick wickets in the middle-overs. Two years back in the Champions Trophy, India had failed to defend 321 against Sri Lanka at the Oval. In the final against Pakistan, their finger-spinners, Ravi Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja, were taken to the cleaners by Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman.

Today, on a placid surface, India defended 324 with ridiculous ease, because Kuldeep’s guile made the difference. The chinaman bowler returned with 4/45 from 10 overs, on the heels of his 4/39 in the series opener at Napier. Chahal, a bit on the expensive side, took 2/52. The two wrist-spinners, along with the part-time offie, Jadhav, accounted for seven Kiwi scalps.

The batsmen also played their part and at the forefront was Rohit Sharma with a fantastic 87 off 96 balls. He added 154 runs for the opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander scored almost a run-a-ball 66 and looked to be in top fettle. So complete was their dominance against the New Zealand bowling that India had at least one boundary every over for the first 10 overs after Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat.

And so placid was the surface that New Zealand captain Kane Williamson didn’t have a conventional first slip in place, when Rohit faced the first ball of the match. Williamson had erred, because Trent Boult made the new ball move in the air and Rohit’s opening shot was tentative. A thick edge to an outswinger flew past the ‘keeper for a four. It would have been an easy catch to the conventional first slip. Williamson reacted and also brought in a second slip. But the opportunity was gone.

Boult released the pressure in his second over, bowling a half-volley, which Rohit gorgeously drove to the mid-off boundary. Before that Dhawan got going, as he clipped a Bracewell delivery to the fine leg fence. And when Rohit stepped out to Bracewell and hit a four through the cover region, India gained a psychological edge.

Lockie Ferguson generated serious pace, but by then the ball had stopped moving. Rohit and Dhawan were controlling the show. They raised the century stand in the last ball of the 18th over, as Rohit pulled a short delivery from Ferguson into the stands over the deep backward square leg fence. The batsman eased into a well-deserved half-century.

Dhawan reached his half-ton with a couple off Colin de Grandhomme and then celebrated it, hitting back-to-back boundaries against the allrounder. India had raced to 154 for no loss after 25 overs and things looked ominous for New Zealand. But Boult struck with a short, wide delivery, as Dhawan edged it to the ‘keeper. The left-arm quick finished the over without conceding a run. Kohli broke the shackles with a couple of fours off Grandhomme, but Rohit perished to a short ball from Ferguson. He mistimed the pull.

Williamson sensed an opportunity with Ambati Rayudu at the crease. He brought seven fielders inside the circle. The ploy worked and the run-rate began to dip. After an excellent start, India had been aiming 350. A well-set Kohli decided to up the ante, but Boult dismissed the India captain with a shortish delivery. Rayudu was steady at the other end, but he didn’t have the game to take the visitors to a 350-plus total. Dhoni being new to the crease, needed time to get into the hitting groove.

India reached 300 in the 49th over, when Dhoni slapped a Boult half-tracker into the stands. Jadhav threw the kitchen sink in the final over, taking two fours and a six against Ferguson. Dhoni hit a four and a two to round off a 21-run over. But from 207/2 after 35 overs at one stage, India failed to score 350. “These are the things we need to look into, with the World Cup nearby. We would like to score those 15-20 runs extra…” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Today, though, it hardly mattered. Kuldeep came into the attack in the 21st over, with New Zealand on 117/4. He trapped Tom Latham leg-before with a faster delivery in his third over. Latham misjudged the trajectory and tried to play a sweep. In his next over, Kuldeep tossed one up to Grandhomme, beat the batsman with the drift and induced a top edge to Rayudu at deep mid-wicket. Then, he removed Henry Nicholls and Ish Sodhi in successive deliveries to seal the win. Kuldeep’s figures at that stage read: 6-0-15-4. New Zealand had slumped to 166/8 after 31 overs.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami claimed the prize scalp of Williamson and Dhoni whipped the bails off in a flash, when Ross Taylor played down the wrong line to a Jadhav straighter and got off balance.

Healthy competition is good: Jadhav

PTI adds: Kedar Jadhav is happy that there is a “healthy competition” in the Indian team for the all-rounder’s slot. With Hardik Pandya back in the mix after the CoA lifted his suspension, the Baroda all-rounder will be competing with Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Shankar.

“It is a good thing for any team that more guys are competing for one spot. So every time any guy gets an opportunity, he will know that he needs to perform,” Jadhav said. “It’s not about what I think about my selection. Whether I accept it or not, it’s not in my hands,” added the 33-year-old. “It is the selector’s call and the best 15 will go. Everybody is trying to put their best foot forward and when you play for India, there is bound to be competition.”