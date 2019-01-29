India vs New Zealand: A series of positives

Finally, New Zealand managed to stitch a middle-order partnership. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham added 119 runs for the fourth wicket. On either side of it, though, the hosts lost their first three wickets for 59 runs and then their last seven for 65 runs to fold up for 243, batting first on a good Bay Oval pitch.

Advertising

A 113-run second-wicket partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set up India’s saunter to the victory target. They eventually got there with seven overs to spare to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The visitors rolled over a good New Zealand side in their own backyard; a big confidence boost in a World Cup year.

Kuldeep Yadav’s wrist spin undid the Kiwis in the first two ODIs. Their counterploy on Monday was circumspection. The chinaman bowler conceded only two fours in the eight overs he bowled, but went wicketless. Taylor and Latham sensibly decided to play around Kuldeep during their partnership.

This Indian bowling attack, however, is a lot more than the wrist-spin punch in the middle overs. From the visitors’ point of view, Mohammed Shami’s upsurge in white-ball cricket is arguably the biggest positive, with an eye to the World Cup. The third seamer’s slot, after Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, now looks all but settled.

Advertising

For more than a year between September 2017 to October 2018, Shami was kept out of the ODI scheme of things. He was brought back to the fold in the home one-dayers against the Windies and since then, he has taken 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of a little over 26. His 3/19 in Napier was a reason why India made a commanding start to the series. On Monday too, he returned with three wickets to take the Man-of-the-Match award.

More importantly, though, the Bengal quick has been an impact bowler of late. In Napier, Shami dismissed both the New Zealand openers in his first two overs. In the second ODI at Mount Maunganui, he accounted for Kane Williamson, when the New Zealand captain looked threatening. On Monday at the same venue, his dismissal of Taylor ensured that the hosts didn’t have the firepower to unleash a late-order charge.

Taylor was well set on 93 and given his propensity to explode in the final overs, India were not yet safe, although they had taken six New Zealand wickets by then for 222 runs. Shami’s delivery cramped the batsman for room and took the outside edge to Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps. Shami earlier had Colin Munro in his bag and finished off by removing Ish Sodhi.

A top-class performance

Shami bowled into a strong wind, so strong that even a very safe catcher like Kohli misjudged a skier that appeared pretty simple by his standards. The ball drifted away from the India captain at the last moment. Two balls later, Sodhi hit another one in the air and Kohli caught it comfortably. This time, the trajectory was flatter. Taking into account the tough conditions that Shami had to handle, his performance was top-class. “(It was) difficult to bowl against the wind, but somebody has to do the job. It’s part of the game,” the fast bowler said at the post-match presentation.

Another significant takeaway for India from this game was Hardik Pandya’s successful return to the side. Drafted into the XI at the earliest opportunity, the all-rounder showed why he could be a vital cog in the team’s World Cup wheel. Pandya hit the deck hard and took a couple of wickets – Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner – to trigger a lower-middle-order collapse. Before that, he took a blinder at short mid-wicket off Yuzvendra Chahal to dismiss Williamson. “Good to have him (Pandya) back. He is someone who provides a lot of balance to the team. And the way he bowled today, it showed that he went back and was practising his skills,” Kohli said at the post-match presser.

As for Chahal, his tossed-up delivery that forced Latham to mistime his flick to deep mid-wicket, proved to be a mini-turning point of the game. The New Zealand ‘keeper-batsman was looking to open his shoulders after completing his half-century.

MS Dhoni missed the game with a hamstring strain. It gave the team management an opportunity to have a look at the back-up, Karthik. The latter had played a lovely little cameo against Australia in Adelaide. But he had to sit out the first two matches in New Zealand. Today, coming at 168/3, he was fluid in his run-a-ball 38 not out. A six over deep mid-wicket off Sodhi showed authority.

But from the team’s point of view, Rayudu’s batting was maybe even more satisfying. Rohit and Kohli had departed in quick succession after scoring half-centuries. Another wicket at that juncture and New Zealand could have had a sniff. India still required 76 runs from 18.5 overs. Rayudu showed excellent game awareness. He picked the right balls to score boundaries and over-boundaries. He hit a Doug Bracewell slower delivery through the line for a six. A pull in front of square off Trent Boult was even better. The ramp against Lockie Ferguson over the ’keeper’s head was eye-catching.

Advertising

Rayudu and Karthik remained together and added 77 runs for the fourth wicket to secure the seven-wicket win. Their association and unbeaten knocks added to the positives for India.