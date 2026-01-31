India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast: How to Watch IND vs NZ 5th T20 Match on JioHotstar, Star Sports

IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score and Streaming Online: Know how to watch India vs New Zealand 5th T20 match live on TV and online via JioHotstar and Star Sports, with date, start time, venue and other details.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readJan 31, 2026 12:30 PM IST
IND vs NZIND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Streaming: Indian players in action. (AP photo)
India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will take on Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the fifth of the five-match T20I series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. India has won the series after the first three T20Is but lost the previous one as New Zealand came roaring back in Visakhapatnam.

While the batting has been the strong point of the Indian side in this series, it has crumbled in the previous game when Abhishek Sharma did not contribute, and Ishan Kishan was not in the side due to a niggle. India will be hoping that other players step up in the final game.

What time and where is the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I?

The 5th T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Saturday, January 31, at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How To Watch India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I In India?

The India versus New Zealand 5th T20I match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How To Live Stream India vs New Zealand 5th T20I?

The live streaming of India versus New Zealand 5th T20I will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

What Is The Toss Time For India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I?

The toss for India versus New Zealand 5th T20I will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

India Vs New Zealand T20Is Full Squad

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke

