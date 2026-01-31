India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast: How to Watch IND vs NZ 5th T20 Match on JioHotstar, Star Sports

India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will take on Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the fifth of the five-match T20I series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. India has won the series after the first three T20Is but lost the previous one as New Zealand came roaring back in Visakhapatnam.

While the batting has been the strong point of the Indian side in this series, it has crumbled in the previous game when Abhishek Sharma did not contribute, and Ishan Kishan was not in the side due to a niggle. India will be hoping that other players step up in the final game.