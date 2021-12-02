Wriddhiman Saha has recovered from his neck spasm and is fit, says Virat Kohli

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who is available for the second Test against New Zealand beginning at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday, said that wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has recovered from his stiff neck and is available for the second Test as well.

India and New Zealand drew the first Test in Kanpur and now Kohli is back as the captain for the final Test in Mumbai. Speaking a day before the start of the second Test, Kohli said, “Saha is fit as of now and he has completely recovered from a stiff neck issue. The combination of the playing XI we have to discuss, keeping in mind the weather conditions in Mumbai. We can’t assume that weather will be like this on all five days of the Test match.”

India are unlikely to sacrifice a bowler to accommodate Kohli, who has consistently advocated the five-bowler combination. Kohli has a tough Playing XI decision to make going into the Mumbai Test. But the Indian skipper said that the team has trust and everyone understands where they stand in the team.

When asked if he would drop someone like Rahane or Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli said, “All the members of the team understand where the team is placed. We always communicate well and if someone needs to be dropped it is combination based. This is not a difficult task when there is collective trust in the team as we priortise the team first. Discussion always happens in our team in rounded manner.”

On Wankhede being a happy hunting ground, Kohli said, “I enjoy playing at the Wankhede and have happy memories playing here. You can’t bat in the same manner all the time. If situation demands me to bat longer, keep one end secure, I will bat accordingly.”

Squad

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner