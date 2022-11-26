scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

India-New Zealand 2nd ODI Playing XI tip-off: Hooda in for Pant, Chahar for Arshdeep and Kuldeep to replace Chahal

India-New Zealand 2nd ODI Playing XI tip-off: Indian Express argues for the inclusion of Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav for the second ODI clash against New Zealand.

(L-R) Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav are likely to play in the second ODI against New Zealand.

The absence of a batter who can bowl is hurting India again and again.

India’s lack of an extra bowling option is another major factor why Virat Kohli (in 2021) and Rohit Sharma (in 2022) looked clueless during the partnerships of Babar-Rizwan and Buttler-Hales.

Shikhar Dhawan faced the same thing in the first ODI, when Kane Williamson and Tom Lathing were at the crease.

Ahead of the series opener in Wellington, stand-in coach VVS Laxman said multi-dimensional players are the need of the hour in T20 cricket. “We need bowlers who can bat and batters who can bowl.”

Indian Express argues for the inclusion of Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav for the second ODI clash against New Zealand.

Deepak Hooda for Rishabh Pant

Deepak Hooda is the only batter in India’s squad who can bowl. And with Rishabh Pant finding it difficult to get going, India gives him a break and rope in Hooda in the middle order, who can also chip in with few overs.

Deepak Chahar for Arshdeep Singh

India might give left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh a rest in the second ODI. Arshdeep has been playing consistently in recent months. On his ODI debut, the youngster from Punjab looked rusty. The inclusion of Chahar will give India more depth in the batting as well.

Yuzvendra Chahal for Kuldeep Yadav

Call it a lack of game-timing but Yuzvendra Chahal, too, was looking rusty in the opening ODI. He gave away too many freebies and against Latham, he looked completely clueless. He might be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.

Advertisement

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Details: India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Probable Playing XI:

India Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

India vs New Zealand squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring documentPremium
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring document
Anurag Kashyap on his dark phase: ‘I imploded, went off Twitter, we...Premium
Anurag Kashyap on his dark phase: ‘I imploded, went off Twitter, we...

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Devin Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 01:00:11 pm
Next Story

PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite and co-passenger satellites lifts off Sriharikota

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 26: Latest News
close