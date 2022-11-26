India-New Zealand 2nd ODI Playing XI tip-off: Hooda in for Pant, Chahar for Arshdeep and Kuldeep to replace Chahal

The absence of a batter who can bowl is hurting India again and again.

India’s lack of an extra bowling option is another major factor why Virat Kohli (in 2021) and Rohit Sharma (in 2022) looked clueless during the partnerships of Babar-Rizwan and Buttler-Hales.

Shikhar Dhawan faced the same thing in the first ODI, when Kane Williamson and Tom Lathing were at the crease.

Ahead of the series opener in Wellington, stand-in coach VVS Laxman said multi-dimensional players are the need of the hour in T20 cricket. “We need bowlers who can bat and batters who can bowl.”

Indian Express argues for the inclusion of Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav for the second ODI clash against New Zealand.

What impressed batting coach Luke Ronchi about @Tomlatham2's 145* at @edenparknz? The 2nd ODI against India is tomorrow in Hamilton at Seddon Park. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/XBK5fRhbhc — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 26, 2022

Deepak Hooda for Rishabh Pant

Deepak Hooda is the only batter in India’s squad who can bowl. And with Rishabh Pant finding it difficult to get going, India gives him a break and rope in Hooda in the middle order, who can also chip in with few overs.

Deepak Chahar for Arshdeep Singh

India might give left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh a rest in the second ODI. Arshdeep has been playing consistently in recent months. On his ODI debut, the youngster from Punjab looked rusty. The inclusion of Chahar will give India more depth in the batting as well.

Reporter @dazmitchell47 gathers post match reactions on Tom Latham's 145* after ODI 1 🎤 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/C9RViMXw5v — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 25, 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal for Kuldeep Yadav

Call it a lack of game-timing but Yuzvendra Chahal, too, was looking rusty in the opening ODI. He gave away too many freebies and against Latham, he looked completely clueless. He might be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Details: India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Probable Playing XI:

India Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Devin Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson.