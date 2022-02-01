India needs to decide whether KL Rahul is an opener or middle-order batsman: Ajit Agarkar ahead of India vs West Indies

Ahead of the ODI series between India and West Indies, former India cricketers Ajit Agarkar and Aakash Chopra talk about KL Rahul’s responsibility and role going forward and Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal’s inclusion in the team.

Former India pacer Agarkar said that the team needed to decide whether Rahul is an opener or a middle-order batsman. “I think that’s the first thing they need to decide, whether he is an opener or a middle-order batsman because he was the captain in South Africa and he opened, which to me it was a bit disappointing because he’s been so successful at number 4 or 5 and that’s the role that they were looking at,” Agarkar said on the Star Sports Game Plan show.

“f that is not going to be the case then again you have got to stick to what you decide if you are going to be an opener then you may as well open the innings with Rohit in the series. So, that will be interesting to see because Shikhar Dhawan is there as well, I am not sure in a year or year and a half’s time where Shikhar Dhawan would be, even though he has got runs in South Africa. You have got a couple of explosive players like Ishan Kishan or even someone like Rishabh Pant. Who knows whether it will work giving him a chance for the top of the order,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chopra feels that the famed Kuldeep-Chahal combination needs to be back in action, “They should be otherwise they wouldn’t have picked Kuldeep Yadav, he was on hold for the last, not last six months he’s been in hold forever since that Birmingham game, where he’s got turned around and then he never got an opportunity. They have got him back for a simple reason, that is they are not picking up wickets in the middle overs.

“Ashwin whether he was available or not, I would’ve anyway gone with Kuldeep Yadav but we also picked Ravi Bishnoi, we picked him for both ODI and T20 and since they don’t want to try him then there is Washington Sundar as well and Jadeja and Axar Patel are actually waiting in the wing. So, once you pick so many bowlers then your hands are tied pretty much, who do you go with?” he asked.

The India-West Indies ODI series begin from Sunday, February 6, 2022.