India ne marwa diya humein: Shoaib Akhtar on PAK’s chances after IND’s loss to South Africa

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said on Sunday that India’s performance against South Africa had left him disappointed. If India had defeated South Africa, Pakistan’s tough road to the next round would get a fresh lease of life but due to the defeat, the Men in Green’s chances became very limited.

“India ne marwa diya humein (India have nearly killed our chances) by losing to South Africa. Not India’s fault though, Pakistan played so badly. We left this thing on others. I was wishing and hoping, India would come strong and hard. This shows that when you are against a quality bowling attack, the condition of the subcontinent teams come out in the open,” Akhtar said in his Youtube channel.

The Rawalpindi Express also said that India were exposed in front of South Africa’s lethal pace attack.

“India have been exposed in front of South Africa fast bowling but they were not out and about because they’ll have easier matches now. Pakistan have to face a difficult opponent in South Africa. It still looks difficult and impossible but I am still backing my tea. Let’s see what happens,” he said.

“It’s not easy playing in these pitches. India left us very disappointed. If Indian batters played with a bit of restraint, 150 would have been a winning total here but India left us very disappointed,” he added.

Akhtar lavished praise on South Africa and said that they were one of the most deserving team to win the world Cup as well as New Zealand, singling out David Miller, Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi for praise.

“Miller the killer brought every experience he had. Along with Markram, they both were fabulous and fantastic. Ngidi, obviously, has done wonders. Not much of pace but he even got a wicket with the short ball. I said earlier that South Africa were out there to beat India and Pakistan,” the former speedster said.

Advertisement

On Pakistan’s chances, Akhtar said that he was not very optimistic but he’ll still support his team.

“Now onwards, Pakistan’s chances are very limited. I was wishing India would defeat South Africa and then if Pakistan could also defeat South Africa, we would have had a chance. But now it seems like, South Africa will be ready to inflict some damage on us. They have become contenders to win the World Cup. I had apprehensions with the Pakistan team selection. Now result is in front of you.