‘Hasn’t learnt from his mistakes’: Gavaskar asks India to drop star player for T20 World Cup final

India legend Sunil Gavaskar made a huge remark on opener Abhishek Sharma, insisting that the team management should drop him for the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening. Entering the World Cup as the world’s no. 1 T20I batter, Abhishek has endured a wretched run of form. The dashing southpaw only has a solitary half-century against Zimbabwe to show, aggregating only 89 runs in six innings in the tournament.

The Punjab batter who has pulverised oppositions for nearly all of the last 18 months with jaw-dropping strike rates has only scored with a meagre 100 strike rate throughout this World Cup. Four of his six dismissals have come cheaply against the spinners and Gavaskar has suggested that India drop the out-of-sorts batter for the final and instead open the batting with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.