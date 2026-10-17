India missing a trick not picking Manav Suthar for New Zealand series, says Ashwin

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his disappointment at the team management not picking Manav Suthar for the two-match Test series away to New Zealand beginning November 19.

Suthar has now played three Tests for India, and has picked up 23 wickets in those games, including two five-wicket hauls.

“It is quite clear to me that no specialist spinner will feature in the playing XI. By that, I mean nobody will be playing the role of a specialist spinner. The management is saying that Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja can both play as batters for us,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.