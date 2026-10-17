India missing a trick not picking Manav Suthar for New Zealand series, says Ashwin

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Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his disappointment at the team management not picking Manav Suthar for the two-match Test series away to New Zealand beginning November 19.
Suthar has now played three Tests for India, and has picked up 23 wickets in those games, including two five-wicket hauls.
“It is quite clear to me that no specialist spinner will feature in the playing XI. By that, I mean nobody will be playing the role of a specialist spinner. The management is saying that Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja can both play as batters for us,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.
But the team management continue to prefer bowlers who can provide with the bat. It has been the reason for both Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja to be picked over an outright bowling option like Kuldeep Yadav. Ashwin added that Suthar’s attacking qualities would have worked well within the squad.
“So, if they can provide some spin, we won’t need a third spinner. If the pitch offers as much turn, we will use Kuldeep Yadav. There is no need for Manav Suthar. I think that is quite a tricky situation because Manav Suthar is an attacking spinner who can play the role of India’s primary spinner. I would have loved to see him in the squad,” he added.
Ashwin then made the point that even if Suthar was not going to be played, there was invaluable experience to be gained by taking him on tour, keeping him as a backup spinner and possibly using him should an injury sideline another player.
“So somewhere, even if you are not going to use him, I would have loved to see him in the squad because it is a question of continuity, and he would learn so much on the tour. I am not saying that you should take a player just for the sake of learning if he does not deserve to be there. But he has performed as well and deserves to go on the tour. So, it is a bit unfortunate. He can bat too. What happens if Jadeja suffers an injury towards the end, perhaps during practice? Then you don’t have a left-arm spinner who could offer something,” said Ashwin.
Suthar recently captained Rajasthan against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy but failed to pick up a wicket. India play the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington on November 19.