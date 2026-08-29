India will miss ‘clutch’ Jemimah at Women’s Asia Cup: Coach Muzumdar

India will embark on their bid to reclaim the Women’s Asia Cup title on Sunday with a nearly full-strength squad, save for their player for ‘clutch’ moments, Jemimah Rodrigues. The top-order batter will not be featuring in this competition and next month’s Asian Games, owing to a hamstring injury she sustained during The Hundred Women’s.

Rodrigues is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and Pratika Rawal — who is yet to play a T20I or a Women’s Premier League fixture — has been named as her replacement.

Ahead of India’s campaign opener against Thailand, head coach Amol Muzumdar acknowledged that Rodrigues’ absence will be felt by the Indian team.