Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
‘India, meh arah hoon’: Usman Khawaja en route to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Usman Khawaja boarded the flight from Melbourne to Bengaluru on Thursday and could attend the team’s training session on Friday.

Usman Khawaja boarded an India flight on Thursday.
‘India, meh arah hoon’: Usman Khawaja en route to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Aussie opener Usman Khawaja has boarded a flight to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after missing his flight due to his visa delay. Sharing the news, Khawaja took to Instagram and posted a picture in the flight with a caption- ‘India, meh arah hoon’.

Khawaja boarded the flight from Melbourne to Bengaluru on Thursday and could attend the team’s training session on Friday.

Khawaja was granted the visa late on Wednesday to travel to India for the Test series after the Pakistan-born cricketer was forced to miss the morning flight due to delay in the issuance of travel documents.

The passport and visa were handed over to a Cricket Australia (CA) representative late on Wednesday night in Melbourne, said a report in ‘Sydney Morning Herald’.

The Australian Test squad and support staff led by Pat Cummins had left for the team’s training base in Bengaluru on two separate flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Khawaja couldn’t board either as his passport and visa had not been delivered by the Indian high commission.

The four-test series against India begins in Nagpur next Thursday. The second test is set for New Delhi starting Feb. 17, the third March 1 in Dharamsala and the final test beginning March 9 in Ahmedabad.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 12:53 IST
