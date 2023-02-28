India may simulate English conditions in Ahmedabad Test to prepare for WTC Final, hints captain Rohit Sharma

Having already retained the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy, India lead 2-0 in the four Test series against Australia and walk into the third in Indore as firm favorites.

With that taken into account, it is a ‘possibility’ per Indian captain Rohit Sharma that the hosts try to simulate English conditions in Ahmedabad to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final, if they wrap up the series in Indore.

“It will be a different ball game (facing Australia in England) for both teams, actually. There is definitely a possibility of that (preparing seaming conditions in Ahmedabad). We have already spoken about it. We need to get the guys ready for it,” Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

The 2021/23 WTC cycle final will be played at The Oval in London from June 7-11, right after the Indian Premier League season gets concluded.

While India have opted for a three spinners-two pacers bowling attack for the ongoing home series, conditions in England won’t favor the same. In the Test series, India played against England in 2021, Shardul Thakur had become a key member of the playing XI and the Indian skipper suggested his role would be vital come the one off final this summer.

“The important one is Shardul Thakur, because he comes into the planning for us. We don’t know how ready he is since he has just got married (laughs). We don’t know how many overs he has bowled. But that thought process is definitely there,” the 35-year-old said.

“If we get the result we want here (Indore), we might think of doing something different in Ahmedabad for sure. But we are not there yet. We have to win this game and then talk about it. That’ll be the right thing to do. You are never in on these wickets,” he added.

The third Test begins on Wednesday, March 1 at Holkar Stadium in Indore.