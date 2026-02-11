India match is not a big deal, says Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, whose 73 powered them to a second successive win over the USA in the T20 World Cup has said the highly anticipated fixture against India isn’t a big deal. Citing the team’s recent performances where the likes of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan have also been scoring runs, Farhan hoped they will have a good game against India.

The India vs Pakistan group stage which was under a cloud of uncertainty is now going ahead as schedule on February 15. Having been humbled by India in ICC events where they have won only match – during the 2021 T20 World Cup – Pakistan start this game as underdogs. And Farhan said the two wins from the first two matches gives them the confidence.