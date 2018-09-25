Asia Cup 2018: India make five changes, MS Dhoni to lead for 200th time

India will be led by MS Dhoni for the 200th time in ODIs. (File Photo) India will be led by MS Dhoni for the 200th time in ODIs. (File Photo)

Ahead of their clash against Afghanistan on Tuesday, the India team made plenty of changes in their playing eleven. India will be led by MS Dhoni for the 200th time in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been given rest ahead of the final of Asia Cup on Friday. Deepak Chahar is making his ODI debut, while KL Rahul, who scored a brilliant century in India’s final test against England, is also included in the playing eleven. Manish Pandey will also play his first match of the tournament.

Among the bowlers both Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is dropped and the responsibility is handed to Siddarth Kaul and K Khaleel Ahmed. Siddarth Kaul is one of the latest addition in the squad after Indian cricket team’s injury woes compounded. Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur were initially part of the team but the trio was ruled out after they sustained injuries.

Dhoni speaking after the toss discussed the changes and explained that everybody in the squad who were yet to play have been given a chance. He said, “They are part of the 15 and are representing India.” He added that the young bowlers who are playing today should quickly adjust to the line and length they need to bowl.

Saying that it feels ‘good’ to captain India for the 200th time, Dhoni said, “I have captained 199 ODIs, so this gives me an opportunity to make it 200. It’s all destiny and I have always believed in that. It’s not in my control, once I left captainship. Good to complete 200, but I don’t think it really matters.”

India playing XI: KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Mahendra S Dhoni (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed

