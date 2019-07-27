India lost two World Cup semis under current coach, team needs change now: Robin Singh

Former India allrounder Robin Singh has also applied for the National coach’s job. He has coached a number of teams in last 15 years and he brings ample amount of experience of coaching with him.

Robin Singh was India’s fielding coach from during 2007-09, while also helming the affairs with the India Under-19 and ‘A’ teams and has also had a successful stint as an assistant coach with Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians.

Robin Singh spoke to The Hindu after his application for the Coach’s post and said that Team India needs a change as now is the time to prepare for the 2023 World Cup and a change could be good for the side. “Under the current coach, India has lost in the semifinals of two successive ODI World Cups, and in the last four stage of the World Twenty20 championship as well, ” he said.

A feisty, hard-working cricketer who laid emphasis on fitness, Robin has had a rewarding time coaching various teams over the last 15 years, with as many as 10 championship titles to his credit.

Talking about a coach’s role during a match, he said, “You got to transport yourself mentally into the game, put yourself in situations that the team and the players face, be a part of the moves, get into the players’ mind. You can do this, only if you understand the game technically.”

Apart from Robin Singh, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody, Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene and Mike Hesson from New Zealand are the other notable candidates who are expected to apply though nothing has been confirmed yet regarding their application.