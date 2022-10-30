India vs South Africa, 2022 T20 World Cup report card: SKY’s freaky knock, Arshdeep’s vital spell, another dismal outing for Rahul as IND lose by five wickets

South Africa beat India by five wickets at the Optus Stadium in Perth to rise on top of Group 2 with five points. In a closely contested match, India put up 133/9 in their share of 20 overs. South Africa in reply, chased down the total with two balls to spare and five wickets in hand. David Miller and Aiden Markram posted fifties, adding 76 runs for the fourth wicket to eventually guide South Africa home.

Here’s the report card for India’s XI in their third Super 12 match.

🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 5 WICKETS What a game! What a tense finish! 😵#INDvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/QPdcQW5sTP — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 30, 2022

KL Rahul 9 (14)

KL Rahul’s dismal run at the 2022 T20 World Cup continued. Against a power packed pace attack, Rahul struggled for majority of his outing in the powerplay before giving in to a back of a length delivery from Lungi Ngidi that pitched outside off before taking an outside edge and flying to the fielder at the first slip.

Rohit Sharma 15 (14)

Fresh on the back of a fifty against Netherlands, the Indian skipper looked good early on in the innings as he hit a couple of maximums before eventually falling to Lungi Ngidi after a mistimed pull shot off a short one.

Virat Kohli 12(11)

India’s highest run scorer of the tournament going into the third game hit a couple of exquisite boundaries after India went two down. However, he too fell for Lungi Ngidi’s short ball, trying to pull but catching a thick edge that carried to the boundary at long leg.

Suryakumar Yadav 68(40)

Back to back fifties at the World Cup for Suryakumar Yadav, who top scored for India in Perth. Despite wickets falling at the other end, the 32-year-old kept his nerve and guided India to a 127 before being picked by Wayne Parnell.

Deepak Hooda 0(3)

Making his first outing in a World Cup for India, Deepak Hooda had a day to forget as he departed off the third delivery he played courtesy of a short and quick one from Anrich Nortje.

Hardik Pandya 2(3), 1-29(4)

With the bat, Pandya also succumbed to Lungi Ngidi’s short ball, caught behind at almost the identical position where Virat Kohli did, near the fine leg boundary.

With the ball, he picked the wicket of Aiden Markram (52) to shift the momentum slightly in India’s favor as the match went into the death overs.

Dinesh Karthik 6(15)

The wicket-keeper batter was involved in a 52-run stand for the sixth wicket with Suryakumar Yadav. However, Karthik couldn’t contribute much to it as he too fell under the run rate pressure and was caught at point off an outside edge. trying to hoik one off Wayne Parnell.

Ashwin 7(11) 1-43(4)

The 36-year-old also tried to build a partnership alongside Suryakumar Yadav, but his short stay came to an end when he too tried to pull one and ended up giving his wicket to Wayne Parnell.

With the ball, Ashwin’s fortunes twisted and turned as the game progressed. The off spinner had trapped Markram in playing one straight to Virat Kohli at deep midwicket, but the 33-year-old couldn’t complete a regulation take. Even though he picked the wicket of Stubbs, Ashwin conceded 30 off his last two overs, with Miller tonking him for two decisive maximums in his last.

Bhuvenshwar Kumar 4(6), 0-21(3.4)

Giving away just 12 runs in his first three overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar got India off to a strong start in their defence of 134. In his final over though, with just six to defend, Miller gloved one and touched another with his bat to get two boundaries and finish the game.

Mohammad Shami 1-13(4)

The 32-year-old was the most economical of all Indian bowlers, nailing his lengths right. Shami added to India’s account of wickets early on as he picked the Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma.

Arshdeep Singh 2-25(4)

The young left arm continued his impressive run with the ball, dismissing Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in his first over as he made most of the movement early on.