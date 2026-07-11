India lose No 1 T20I ranking after 56-run loss completes 4-0 sweep at hands of England

India captain Shreyas Iyer, second right, receives treatment for an injury during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo)

India succumbed to another T20I defeat at the hands of England to lose the five-match T20I series by a 4-0 margin. Saturday’s loss by 56 runs meant that the Men in Blue are winless under new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, having lost four matches in England (with one match being a wash out) after two defeats on the tour of Ireland. The twin series sweeps meant that India were overtaken by England as the world’s no 1 T20I team, with India losing the No 1 rank for the first time in four years.

India’s struggles on Saturday started even before the toss, after the team was delayed in reaching the stadium due to traffic jam at Southampton. Iyer won another toss, his seventh successive correct call, and opted to bowl first. But at the toss, Iyer made the announcement that Sanju Samson was being brought into the XI in place of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (who played three games in the series and managed 42 runs).