India’s ODI record at Lord’s: 5 Losses, a Tie and two wins since 1983 WC Final

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After England levelled the 3-match ODI series against India 1-1 with a four-wicket win at Cardiff earlier this week, an intriguing series finale awaits at the ‘Home of Cricket’ on Sunday.
Lord’s hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for India in ODI’s for nearly two decades, as they look to put an end to their 22-year wait for a win on Sunday. A win would mean more than just a series win for the Men in Blue, as it would re-establish their ground in the tough English conditions.
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Lord’s has witnessed some of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history, from India’s first-ever World Cup win under the leadership of Kapil Dev in 1983, to that miraculous chase of 325 in the NatWest Series Final in 2002, culminating with skipper Sourav Ganguly’s sensational shirt-waving celebration on the famed balcony. Despite all these hallowed moments, India has not experienced a win at the London venue since 2004.
Since then, India have stumbled thrice at the venue, including a 100-run defeat in their last appearance here in 2022. The contest also witnessed a unique tied game in 2011 when the hosts finished on the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) par score in a rain-affected chase.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|Match Summary
|1975
|England
|Lost by 202 runs
|India’s first ODI at Lord’s ended in a heavy defeat. Sunil Gavaskar’s unbeaten 36 off 174 balls became one of the most talked-about innings in ODI history.
|1983
|West Indies
|Won by 43 runs
|India defended a total of just 183 to stun the two-time champions West Indies and win their first-ever Cricket World Cup under Kapil Dev.
|1990
|England
|Lost by 55 runs
|Chasing 282, India fought hard but fell 55 runs short after being bowled out for 226.
|2002
|England
|Won by 2 wickets
|Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif inspired one of India’s greatest ODI run chases, helping the team recover from 146/5 to chase 326. Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirt-waving celebration on the Lord’s balcony became one of Indian cricket’s most memorable moments.
|2004
|England
|Won by 23 runs
|Sourav Ganguly’s solid 90 guided India to a competitive total before the bowlers sealed a comfortable victory.
|2007
|England
|Lost by 7 wickets
|India posted 324, but England produced an excellent batting display to chase the target with ease.
|2011
|England
|Match tied (D/L Method)
|India scored 280/5, but rain intervened as England finished exactly on the revised Duckworth-Lewis target, resulting in a dramatic tie.
|2018
|England
|Lost by 86 runs
|Joe Root’s brilliant century guided England to 322, while India’s batting faltered in the chase and were bowled out for 236.
|2022
|England
|Lost by 100 runs
|Reece Topley produced a sensational spell of 6/24 as India were bundled out for 146, handing England a convincing victory.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.