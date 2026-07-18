India’s ODI record at Lord’s: 5 Losses, a Tie and two wins since 1983 WC Final

IND vs ENG: India lost by 100 runs in their last appearance at Lord's in 2022 and remain winless since 2004. (AP/Reuters Photo)

After England levelled the 3-match ODI series against India 1-1 with a four-wicket win at Cardiff earlier this week, an intriguing series finale awaits at the ‘Home of Cricket’ on Sunday.

Lord’s hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for India in ODI’s for nearly two decades, as they look to put an end to their 22-year wait for a win on Sunday. A win would mean more than just a series win for the Men in Blue, as it would re-establish their ground in the tough English conditions.

ALSO READ | Rohit wished to continue playing but selectors wanted to drop him