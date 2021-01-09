BCCI lodge complaint over alleged racial abuse of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were allegedly abused with racial jibes on the third day of action. (AP)

The BCCI on Saturday lodged a complaint with the match officials of the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground after fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were allegedly abused with racial jibes on the third day of action.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the scenes at the famed SCG turned sour at the end of play on Saturday with Indian officials accusing members of the crowd of racially abusing both Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane reported the misdeed to the on-field umpires at stumps after a long discussion with the senior players of the visiting contingent.

“BCCI lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon about two of their players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj being abused by a drunk spectator,” a source told PTI.

Back in 2008, the racism row of “Monkeygate” had rocked an India-Australia series in Sydney. Andrew Symonds had accused Harbhajan Singh of racially abusing him and calling him a monkey. After a courtroom battle, Harbhajan was handed a three-Test ban but he was eventually cleared of the charge.

On the pitch, Australia assumed command of the Sydney Test by ending the third day on 103/2 with a lead of 197 runs. After bundling India for 244, the hosts rode the partnership of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in the third session.