scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

India vs Leicestershire warm-up match: Brilliant KS Bharat saves India blushes on Day 1

India are playing the four-day practice match in Leicester ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 23, 2022 9:54:44 pm
KS Bharat in action.(Twitter/BCCI)

Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat’s unbeaten half-century helped India finish at 246/8 on day 1 of their warm-up match against the local side Leicestershire in Leicester on Thursday. 

India were 81/5 before Virat Kohli and Bharat steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership against a disciplined bowling display by Leicestershire. While Kohli was trapped lbw on 33, Bharat accelerated the innings with a flurry of boundaries. He remains unbeaten on 70 and resume the innings with Mohammed Shami (18 not out).

Indian batsmen Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli and Shardul Thakur were dismissed in the first two sessions of the day. 

21-year old Roman Walker was the pick of the bowlers as he registered figures of 5/21 in his 10 overs. Will Davis nabbed a couple of wickets while Prasidh Krishna, who was part of the quartet of Indian players that featured for the home side, dismissed Iyer.

Best of Express Premium
What FPIs’ market exit meansPremium
What FPIs’ market exit means
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...Premium
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...Premium
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UKPremium
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UK
More Premium Stories >>

Earlier, having won the toss, India elected to bat first. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 35 runs for the first wicket before the latter edged one off Will Davis that ended with Rishabh Pant collecting a catch.

India lost another three wickets inside the next 11 overs and 20 runs with Rohit Sharma (25), Hanuma Vihari (3) and Shreyas Iyer (0) all walking back to the pavilion before lunch. India also lost Ravindra Jadeja (13), who played his first cricket since returning from a rib injury, before the end of the first session. 

Former India captain, Kohli had a few shots to wow the fans present at Uptonsteel County Ground before he was caught lbw by Roman Walker, who later completed his fifer by getting the better of Shardul Thakur.

India are playing the four-day practice match in Leicester ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Old Trafford starting on July 1

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA 5th T20: Match washed out, India and South Africa share series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 23: Latest News