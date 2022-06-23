India vs Leicestershire warm-up match: Brilliant KS Bharat saves India blushes on Day 1

Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat’s unbeaten half-century helped India finish at 246/8 on day 1 of their warm-up match against the local side Leicestershire in Leicester on Thursday.

India were 81/5 before Virat Kohli and Bharat steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership against a disciplined bowling display by Leicestershire. While Kohli was trapped lbw on 33, Bharat accelerated the innings with a flurry of boundaries. He remains unbeaten on 70 and resume the innings with Mohammed Shami (18 not out).

Indian batsmen Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli and Shardul Thakur were dismissed in the first two sessions of the day.

21-year old Roman Walker was the pick of the bowlers as he registered figures of 5/21 in his 10 overs. Will Davis nabbed a couple of wickets while Prasidh Krishna, who was part of the quartet of Indian players that featured for the home side, dismissed Iyer.

Earlier, having won the toss, India elected to bat first. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 35 runs for the first wicket before the latter edged one off Will Davis that ended with Rishabh Pant collecting a catch.

India lost another three wickets inside the next 11 overs and 20 runs with Rohit Sharma (25), Hanuma Vihari (3) and Shreyas Iyer (0) all walking back to the pavilion before lunch. India also lost Ravindra Jadeja (13), who played his first cricket since returning from a rib injury, before the end of the first session.

Former India captain, Kohli had a few shots to wow the fans present at Uptonsteel County Ground before he was caught lbw by Roman Walker, who later completed his fifer by getting the better of Shardul Thakur.

India are playing the four-day practice match in Leicester ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Old Trafford starting on July 1