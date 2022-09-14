IND Legends vs WI Legends, Road Safety World Series 6th Match: Match abandoned due to rain

India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series: India Legends vs West Indies Legends match abandoned without a ball being bowled. Bangladesh Legends will meet New Zealand Legends in match No. 7 of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at Green Kanpur.
Having won their opening encounters, India Legends were set to take on West Indies Legends in match number six of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Wednesday at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. West Indies Legends were bolstered with the arrival of their skipper Brian Lara ahead of the big game.
News from the middle: Match abandoned due to wet outfield without a ball bowled.
Reports have come in that match have been abandoned without a ball bowled.
Reports coming in that due to rain, the toss has been delayed. We'll be back with more informationas and when we get it. Stay tuned.
In te last match against Bangladesh Legends, Dwayne Smith made a whirlwind 51 runs to take West Indies legends to their target. Can he come good tonight as well?
India Legends will have to be wary of the bowling attack of the West Indies Legends who skittled out the Bangladesh Legends team for just 98 runs.
Rahul Sharma was the pick of the India Legends bowlers with figures of 3/17 in his allotted 4 overs. Can he repeat the magic tonight against a formidable West Indies Legends team?
Stuart Binny was the man of the moment when he scored 82 not out to guide Indian Legends to 217/4 in 20 overs against the South Africa Legends in their first match.
India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun
West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith(c), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell
It's time to turn back the clock once again as two of the greatest batting icons of our generation locks horns with Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends taking on the Brian Lara's West Indies Legends. Both teams are coming off victories in their last match, with India Legends defeating South Africa Legends by 61 runs while West Indies Legends beat Bangladesh Legends by 6 wickets