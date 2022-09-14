scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
IND Legends vs WI Legends, Road Safety World Series 6th Match: Match abandoned due to rain

India Legends vs West Indies Legends: Match abandoned due to wet outfield without a ball bowled.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 14, 2022 7:49:59 pm
India Legends vs West Indies Legends Highlights.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series: India Legends vs West Indies Legends match abandoned without a ball being bowled. Bangladesh Legends will meet New Zealand Legends in match No. 7 of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at Green Kanpur.

Having won their opening encounters, India Legends were set to take on West Indies Legends in match number six of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Wednesday at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. West Indies Legends were bolstered with the arrival of their skipper Brian Lara ahead of the big game.

Live Blog

IND Legends vs WI Legends: Match abandoned due to wet outfield.

19:45 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series: Match called off

News from the middle: Match abandoned due to wet outfield without a ball bowled.

19:44 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series Live: Match abandoned

Reports have come in that match have been abandoned without a ball bowled. 

19:10 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series Live: Toss delayed

Reports coming in that due to rain, the toss has been delayed. We'll be back with more informationas and when we get it. Stay tuned.

18:58 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series Live: India will look to neutralize Smith

In te last match against Bangladesh Legends, Dwayne Smith made a whirlwind 51 runs to take West Indies legends to their target. Can he come good tonight as well?

18:48 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series Live: Can India Legends counter the West Indies Legend bowling attack?

India Legends will have to be wary of the bowling attack of the West Indies Legends who skittled out the Bangladesh Legends team for just 98 runs. 

18:40 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series Live: Can Rahul Sharma shine tonight?

Rahul Sharma was the pick of the India Legends bowlers with figures of 3/17 in his allotted 4 overs. Can he repeat the magic tonight against a formidable West Indies Legends team?

18:34 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series Live: All eyes on Stuart Binny

Stuart Binny was the man of the moment when he scored 82 not out to guide Indian Legends to 217/4 in 20 overs against the South Africa Legends in their first match.

18:29 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series Live: The Perkins six which finished off the Bangladesh legends
18:25 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series Live: A closer look at the two teams

India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun

West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith(c), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell

18:19 (IST)14 Sep 2022
Road Safety World Series Live: Hello and Welcome

It's time to turn back the clock once again as two of the greatest batting icons of our generation locks horns with Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends taking on the Brian Lara's West Indies Legends. Both teams are coming off victories in their last match, with India Legends defeating South Africa Legends by 61 runs while West Indies Legends beat Bangladesh Legends by 6 wickets

IND Legends vs WI Legends Live: Here are the two squads:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (c), Dwayne Smith, Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell

