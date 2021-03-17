scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
India Legends vs West Indies Legends 1st Semi-Final Live Cricket Score: Sachin to lock horns with Lara

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Score, Road Safety World Series 2021 Semi-Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Earlier, the hosts had defeated Brian Lara's side by seven wickets.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 17, 2021 6:30:55 pm
India Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Cricket Score: The match will be held in Raipur. (Twitter/RSWorldSeries)

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Cricket Score: India Legends will be vying for a spot in the final of the Road Safety World Series on Wednesday when they go up against West Indies Legends in the first semifinal at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

After playing all their league clashes, the Sachin Tendulkar-led side emerged on top of the points table after winning five out of their six matches. The hosts, who have a star-studded lineup including Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan and Mohammad Kaif, will hope to overcome the Brian Lara-led unit again in the knockout phase. In their previous fixture, India Legends had defeated West Indies Legends by seven wickets as Sehwag scored a 57-ball 74.

18:20 (IST)17 Mar 2021
India Legends look prepared for the contest
18:10 (IST)17 Mar 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the first semifinal of the Road Safety World Series 2021! Sachin Tendulkar will lead his India Legends side tonight against Brian Lara's West Indies Legends. Can the hosts make it to the final? Stay tuned! 

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, R Vinay Kumar, Noel David.

West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith, Ridley Jacobs (w), Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins, Kirk Edwards, Tino Best, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin, Pedro Collins, Samuel Badree, Carl Hooper, Ricardo Powell, Adam Sanford, Danza Hyatt, Renford Pinnock

