India Legends vs West Indies Legends 1st Semi-Final Live Cricket Score: Sachin to lock horns with Lara

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Cricket Score: The match will be held in Raipur. (Twitter/RSWorldSeries)

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Cricket Score: India Legends will be vying for a spot in the final of the Road Safety World Series on Wednesday when they go up against West Indies Legends in the first semifinal at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

After playing all their league clashes, the Sachin Tendulkar-led side emerged on top of the points table after winning five out of their six matches. The hosts, who have a star-studded lineup including Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan and Mohammad Kaif, will hope to overcome the Brian Lara-led unit again in the knockout phase. In their previous fixture, India Legends had defeated West Indies Legends by seven wickets as Sehwag scored a 57-ball 74.