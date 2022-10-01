India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score Updates: Sachin & co face Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends in summit clash

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series Final Live: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends in the final match of the Road Safety World Series in Raipur.
India Legends defeated Australia Legends in the semifinal by 5 wickets with Naman Ojha and Irfan Pathan guiding them home while Sri Lanka Legends defeated the West Indies Legends by 14 runs in the second semifinal. A concentrated effort by the Sri Lanka bowlers saw them defend a 172-run total with the West Indies team falling just short of the target even with Narsingh Deonarine’s blistering 63 runs.
Follow live updates from INDL vs SLL below.
It is time for the summit clash of the 2022 Road Safety World Series. Sachin Tendulkar and India Legends will take the field in Raipur against Tillakaratne Dilshan led Sri Lanka Legends. Quite the star studded evening. Stay tuned to this space for all the live updates.