India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score Updates: Sachin & co face Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends in summit clash

Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Updated: October 1, 2022 6:42:38 pm
India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series Final Live: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends in the final match of the Road Safety World Series in Raipur.

India Legends defeated Australia Legends in the semifinal by 5 wickets with Naman Ojha and Irfan Pathan guiding them home while Sri Lanka Legends defeated the West Indies Legends by 14 runs in the second semifinal. A concentrated effort by the Sri Lanka bowlers saw them defend a 172-run total with the West Indies team falling just short of the target even with Narsingh Deonarine’s blistering 63 runs.

18:42 (IST)01 Oct 2022
India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome!

It is time for the summit clash of the 2022 Road Safety World Series. Sachin Tendulkar and India Legends will take the field in Raipur against Tillakaratne Dilshan led Sri Lanka Legends. Quite the star studded evening. Stay tuned to this space for all the live updates.

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Streaming and Updates: Here are the two squads

ind vs aus India Legends take on Sri Lanka Legends

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Ishan Jayaratne, Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Chaminda Vaas, Chamara Kapugedera, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Thisara Perera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilshan Munaweera

India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Ravi Gaikwad, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 06:30:57 pm
