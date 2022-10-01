India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

IND Legends vs SL Legends Live Streaming: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will face Tilakratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka Legends in the final of Road Safety World Series 2022 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, on Saturday.

India Legends defeated Australia Legends in their semifinal clash, while Sri Lanka Legends got the better of West Indies Legends in the other semifinal.

Here is all you need to know about the match between India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends:

When will India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 final match be played?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 final match will be played on Saturday, October 1.

Where will India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 Final match be played?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 final match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

At what time will India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series Final 2022 match start?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Road Safety World Series 2022 final match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 final match?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 final match will be broadcast on Sports18.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 final match?

The live streaming of the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Road Safety World Series 2022 final match will be available on Voot.