India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Cricket Score: Can Tendulkar lead India to title?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final Live Cricket Score: The nostalgia train reaches the last station today, with Sachin Tendulkar’s India taking on Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka in the final of the Masters Series. The match begins at 7 pm IST, while news from the playing XIs and toss is expected by 6:30 pm IST.

Both India and Sri Lanka were the two teams to beat in the league stages, while they beat West Indies and South Africa respectively in the semifinal. India’s opening combination of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag has fired at the top of of the order for India, while there have been some match-winning contributions from the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan. For Sri Lanka, the star performer with both bat and ball has been Tillakaratne Dilshan. Nuwan Kulasekara also put in a star turn in the semifinal.