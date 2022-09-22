scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

India Legends vs England Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch Road Safety World Series 2022 match IND vs ENG Legends live online and on television.

India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series Live Updates Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara in action during the India Legends vs West Indies Legends semifinal (RoadSafetyWorldSeries)

IND Legends vs ENG Legends Live Streaming: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will face Ian Bell’s England Legends of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

With four points from three matches, India Legends are placed third in the Road Safety World Series. After winning their first game against South Africa Legends, the rest two games has been abandoned due to rain.

Here is all you need to know about the match between India Legends vs England Legends:

When will India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 22.

Where will India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.

Advertisement

At what time will India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match start?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

Advertisement

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

How to watch the live streaming of the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The live streaming of the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be available on Voot.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-09-2022 at 03:38:04 pm
Next Story

Tanushree Dutta claims multiple attempts made on her life: ‘Brakes of my car were tampered with, something mixed in my water’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia defeat India by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 22: Latest News