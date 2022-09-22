India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

IND Legends vs ENG Legends Live Streaming: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will face Ian Bell’s England Legends of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

With four points from three matches, India Legends are placed third in the Road Safety World Series. After winning their first game against South Africa Legends, the rest two games has been abandoned due to rain.

Here is all you need to know about the match between India Legends vs England Legends:

When will India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 22.

Where will India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.

Advertisement

At what time will India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match start?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

Advertisement

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The live streaming of the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be available on Voot.