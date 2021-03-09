Road Safety World Series 2021, IND Legends vs ENG Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming: India will seek to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament on Tuesday when they are up against England, who have also won the only match they have played so far. India, along with Sri Lanka, are the table-toppers at the moment and are in line to qualify for the semifinals.

India Legends vs England Legends will be played on March 9 from 7 pm IST.

Squads:

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha(w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Noel David

England Legends: Phil Mustard(w), Kevin Pietersen(c), Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Matthew Hoggard, Usman Afzaal, Sajid Mahmood, Jonathan Trott

When and where to watch road safety World series on television?

You can watch the live telecast of all the matches on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex from 7 pm IST onwards from March 4, 2021.

How to live stream Road Safety World Series matches?

You can live stream the road safety T20 matches on Voot and Jio apps and websites.

All the matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Schedule:

India legends vs Bangladesh legends – Friday, 5 March – 7:00 PM

Sri Lanka legends vs West Indies legends – Saturday, 6 March – 7:00 PM

England legends vs Bangladesh legends – Sunday, 7 March – 7:00 PM

South Africa legends vs Sri Lanka legends – Monday, 8 March – 7:00 PM

India legends vs England legends – Tuesday, 9 March – 7:00 PM

Bangladesh legends vs Sri Lanka legends – Wednesday, 10 March – 7:00 PM

England legends vs South Africa legends – Thursday, 11 March – 7:00 PM

Bangladesh legends vs West Indies legends – Friday, 12 March – 7:00 PM

India legends vs South Africa legends – Saturday, 13 March – 7:00 PM

Sri Lanka legends vs England legends – Sunday, 14 March – 7:00 PM

South Africa legends vs Bangladesh legends – Monday, 15 March – 7:00 PM

England legends vs West Indies legends – Tuesday, 16 March – 7:00 PM

Semi-final 1 – Wednesday, 17 March – 7:00 PM

Semi-final 2 – Friday, 19 March – 7:00 PM

Finals – Sunday, 21 March – 7:00 PM