India Legends finalize squad for Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar to lead, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Zaheer in team

The India Legends squad for the Road Safety Awareness Series, an exhibition T20 tournament for retired cricketers, has been announced. Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka West Indies and India are the countries which will be participating in the tournament.

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan , Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe (WK)

As per the series schedule released on Thursday, a total of 11 matches will be played in the tournament. The series will feature some big names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa like Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha

Mendis.

Australia Legends: Brett Lee (c), Brad Hodge, Brett Geeves, Clint McKay, George Grean, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Rob Quiney, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Xavier Doherty.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Ridley Jacobs (WK), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Danza Hyatt, Darren Ganga, Pedro Collins, Ricardo Powell, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn and Yohan Blake.

Sri Lanka Legends: TM Dilshan (C), Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Chamara Kapugedara, Vaas, Maharoof, Atapattu, Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Thilan Tushara, Thilina Kandamby and Upul Chandana.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Ryan McLaren, Andrew Butch James, Andrew Hall, Garnett J Kruger, J Rudolph, Albie Morkel, Van Der Wath, Neil Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne Van Wyk and Paul Harris.

Two of the 11 matches of the tournament will be played at Wankhede, four at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune, four at D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the final game will be played at Brabourne Stadium here on March 22.

Pune will host two India matches (against South Africa Legends on March 14 and Australia Legends on March 20), while Wankhede and D Y Patil will host one match each featuring the host team.

India Legends led by Tendulkar will play against Sri Lanka Legends at DY Patil on March 10.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is the commissioner of the series and the games will commence at 7 pm.

