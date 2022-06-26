India Ireland match fails to start due to rain interruptions, weather forecast does not look good

The first T20I between India and Ireland has been delayed because of constant rain interruptions. It started raining at 9 pm (IST) and according to the AccuWeather, it will get cleared by 12:30 am (IST).

Rain poured in just before the toss and as a result, the toss got delayed. There was a sight of relief when rain stopped in between for a while and the newly made skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ireland today.

“We are going to bowl. We would have loved to bat, but looking at the weather we felt bowling would be better. Nice to be in Ireland. Have fans here and feels like playing at home. Absolute honour to lead India. Any cricket who starts playing dreams of leading the country and I am very lucky to be leading my country. My role is simple. Just back them (the players) and ask them to play with freedom and express themselves. Umran makes his debut”, Hardik Pandya said on the toss.

Umran Malik finally made it in the playing XI and has been handed over the debut cap. It will be interesting to see how things pan out for the Jammu express. But looks like Umran Malik’s debut has to wait as the clouds have opened up again and it is absolutely pouring here in Dublin.