Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma lead the charts in India’s intra-squad practice match

Shubman Gill and Ishant Sharma in action in the intra-squad practice match on Saturday (Twitter/BCCI)

Opener Shubman Gill (85 off 135 balls) and Rishabh Pant (121* off 94 balls) shone with the bat while Ishant Sharma led the wickets tally in India’s intra-squad practice match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, the BCCI’s Twitter handle posted.

The Indian Test side was playing the second day of the four-day practice game ahead of the June 18 World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand on Saturday.

It’s Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation. After @RealShubmanGill got a steady start with 85 off 135 deliveries, @RishabhPant17 found his groove with a 121* off 94 deliveries.@ImIshant leads the pack with 3/36 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/YRNsVjweDt — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2021

A video of the game posted by the BCCI earlier had shown multiple snippets, including Pant coming down the track and hitting a six down the ground.

A good Day 1 at office for #TeamIndia at the intra-squad match simulation ahead of #WTC21 Final 💪 pic.twitter.com/TFb06126fr — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2021

India carried out their first group practice session at a ground adjacent to the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, five days after being allowed staggered training — ghey were allowed to run in the gymnasium and the main playing field at different time slots on completion of the third day of their hard quarantine in the UK.

Players have also been provided basic equipment in their rooms for exercise purposes.