Ravindra Jadeja shines with unbeaten fifty in India’s intra-squad practice match

Ravindra Jadeja showed his batting prowess on Sunday as he scored an unbeaten 54 off 76 balls in India’s intra-squad practice match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

With the ball, Mohammed Siraj impressed with figures of 2/22 on the third day of the four-day practice match ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting on June 18.

.@imjadeja gets to his half-century (54* off 76) as play on Day 3 of the intra-squad match simulation comes to end.@mdsirajofficial is amongst wickets with figures of 2/22.

The BCCI posted a video of the match consisting of multiple snippets, including Jadeja taking on Ishant Sharma and effectively running between the wickets.

Earlier, the BCCI had also posted the highlights of the second day.

Highlights from Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation here in Southampton

India carried out their first group practice session at a ground adjacent to the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, five days after being allowed staggered training — they were allowed to run in the gymnasium and the main playing field at different time slots on completion of the third day of their hard quarantine in the UK.