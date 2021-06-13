scorecardresearch
Ravindra Jadeja shines with unbeaten fifty in India’s intra-squad practice match

With the ball, Mohammed Siraj impressed with figures of 2/22 on the third day of the four-day practice match ahead of the WTC final against New Zealand, starting on June 18.

Updated: June 13, 2021 10:31:50 pm
India's Ravindra Jadeja in action. (File Photo)

Ravindra Jadeja showed his batting prowess on Sunday as he scored an unbeaten 54 off 76 balls in India’s intra-squad practice match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

With the ball, Mohammed Siraj impressed with figures of 2/22 on the third day of the four-day practice match ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting on June 18.

The BCCI posted a video of the match consisting of multiple snippets, including Jadeja taking on Ishant Sharma and effectively running between the wickets.

Earlier, the BCCI had also posted the highlights of the second day.

India carried out their first group practice session at a ground adjacent to the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, five days after being allowed staggered training — they were allowed to run in the gymnasium and the main playing field at different time slots on completion of the third day of their hard quarantine in the UK.

