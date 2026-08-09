No communication breakdown at CoE, insists Laxman amid injury concerns

With the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) facing scrutiny of late over the injury crisis that has hit the Indian men’s team hard, head of cricket VVS Laxman strongly asserted that there has been no communication breakdown between the CoE, team management and selectors over injury management.

After Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Sri Lanka Test series, news emerged on Saturday that batter B Sai Sudharsan would also miss the trip as both continue to undergo rehabilitation at the CoE. Both players had been named in the squad but were subsequently withdrawn from what is a crucial two-Test series. While the BCCI had revealed that their availability was subject to fitness, their extended absence has raised questions over whether the right protocols are being followed at the CoE.

Asked if the CoE was being made a scapegoat for the recurring injuries, Laxman said: “I think we don’t like to use the name blame. Because when you’re using the name, then you’re finding someone as a scapegoat. There’s a brilliant coordination between the COE, between the team management of both the teams and the SSM (sports science and medicine). And the selection committee.”

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Speaking specifically about Bumrah and Sudharsan, Laxman explained in detail the timeline and communication with the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel.

“So, Bumrah and Sai Sudarshan were going to be picked to Sri Lanka subject to fitness clearance. And as I told before, you assess them, you move them from one stage to the next stage and if the progression is slow, you communicate to the selection committee chairman and the head coach, which is happening seamlessly. And they [players] understand that they’re not yet ready to participate in the national series. Always it’s player-centric and team-centric. So that communication is happening seamlessly,” Laxman said.

Laxman then pointed out that when the squad for the Sri Lanka series was announced, the BCCI release had an asterisk attached to both players’ names.

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“Now, Bumrah and Sai Sudarshan. You know, there’s always an asterisk, and this is one thing which you all will know that when the media release comes from the BCCI, there’s an asterisk attached to a player’s selection. And what does that asterisk mean? It means subject to fitness. It’s clearly mentioned that these players are picked subject to fitness. Means if they don’t clear the fitness test, the selectors will know who the other players are who will go in their place if they don’t clear the fitness test. I mean, it’s basic common sense,” he added.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also pointed to the timing of squad selection, which can make it challenging to drop a player or include one who is still undergoing rehabilitation.

“We basically have our selection meetings at least three to four weeks before the team departs. So therefore, three weeks before or four weeks before, we do not know the exact status of the player. So if he gets fit within the period of 21 days or 28 days, he will be taken into the team. We do not outrightly reject him because [he’s not fit] on the date of selection. But by the time he will be effectively required to travel or to play the match, by that time, he may be totally fit. So in that situation, we always keep subject to fitness. So we do not deprive the player also,” Saikia said.

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When the squad was announced, India’s primary concern centred on Bumrah, while there was an expectation that Sudharsan would be fit enough to make the cut for the warm-up fixture. But a setback suffered during his rehabilitation meant his return to play was delayed, forcing the selectors to name a replacement.

“This is very uncertain that within 21 days, he will get picked or not. Nobody can predict that, and as VVS has rightly said, it is a human body. It is not a machine. So he may take 14 days’ time or he may take 28 days’ time [to fully recover] subject to his own body composition,” Saikia said.

Beyond the two, there are also growing concerns around all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has had a series of injury setbacks. After adding 10 yards of extra pace during the IPL, he broke down with a quadriceps injury.

Laxman said efforts were being made to help players understand workload management better. “Nitish, being an all-rounder, obviously there is a lot of workload on him and how he becomes fitter. Not only when he is playing various tournaments but also when he is not part of any tournaments. And I think it is an ongoing process now of getting better from your fitness levels. Because everyone knows, now you go to IPL, you play state franchise, and then you start playing domestic cricket or international cricket,” Laxman said.