Taylor swift

New Zealand failed to get over the line in three successive T20 games and Ross Taylor was hard on himself. After all, he was out in the middle at the crunch and as the most experienced player in the side, expected to take his team home.

The veteran came good and anchored the Kiwis’ highest successful ODI chase (348) with his 21st ton, with the four-wicket win ending an eight-game losing streak across formats.

On a highway-like Hamilton pitch, Taylor and Shreyas Iyer all but cancelled each other with hundreds. KL Rahul and Tom Latham made almost similar impact, batting at No. 5 for their respective teams. But New Zealand eventually triumphed, because their bowlers performed slightly better in the middle overs, while India were let down by Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

It was India’s first loss after winning seven limited-overs matches on the spin. This is just a minor blip, as on the night the hosts played better cricket. But the Indian team management would be worried about Kuldeep’s loss of form which has had an extended stretch. Over the past 12-odd months, his bowling average has shot up to 37 in ODIs, a significant deterioration from his career average of a little over 26. On Wednesday, he conceded 84 runs for two wickets. Batsmen picked him with consummate ease, accounting for 10 fours and a six off his 10 overs.

New Zealand lost their first two wickets in quick succession. Till the 17th over, they were going well below the required run rate. Then, the spinners came and Henry Nicholls, in particular, took the opportunity to up the ante. Kuldeep gave away 13 runs in his first over and although he snapped up debutant Tom Blundell with a break-back, he lost the plot when the charge was on. In fact, his fourth over saw the momentum swing, when Nicholls and Taylor took three fours against him. To make matters worse, Kuldeep dropped Taylor off Ravindra Jadeja when he was on 10 and he went on to make the decisive contribution.

Taylor had been under pressure after failing to take his team over the line in the T20Is. A response was due. Following the reprieve, he grew into the game. Some fabulous shots wowed the fans. A six against Thakur over long-on was arguably the best of the lot.

Coming back to Kuldeep, his travails of late offer a throwback to Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who now aspires to become the next chief selector. A whizz-kid in 1984-85, the leg-spinner faded quickly, his prodigious talent notwithstanding. By early 1986, his Test career was over. Kuldeep is into his third season in international cricket and seemingly has lost his ability to keep batsmen guessing. Head coach Ravi Shastri saw Sivaramakrishnan’s rapid rise and fall at close quarters as his team-mate. He could be the best person to help Kuldeep regain his mojo.

The Indian team management’s decision to pick Thakur over Navdeep Saini was probably based on having a bowling all-rounder in the lower order. In Rohit Sharma’s absence, batting needed some extra cushion. As it turned out, on a featherbed, it was surplus to requirements. In the home ODI series against Australia last month, Saini played the last two ODIs after Thakur had been taken to the cleaners in the series opener. India had rallied to win the series 2-1.

Today also, the New Zealand batsmen targeted Thakur during the back-end of the innings and at times, the medium pacer looked clueless against the onslaught. Both Taylor and Latham were severe on him. After a pretty decent first spell – 5-0-27-1 – Thakur finished with 80 runs from nine overs. Yes, the pitch became a little too batting-friendly as the match progressed and only a bowler of Jasprit Bumrah’s class could maintain an economy rate of under six runs per over. But Thakur paid the price for bowling too many boundary balls – six fours and four sixes were taken off him.

Amid a batting slam, there was a moment of spark, when Kohli swooped in from cover and flicked underarm, his body in the air, to catch Nicholls short of his ground. The ICC’s official Twitter handle was quick to draw a Jonty Rhodes analogy.

But it wasn’t India’s day. In the last three T20Is, the Kiwis had pressed the panic button after losing a few quick wickets. Here, they didn’t bungle the chase despite losing Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme in the same over. Chasing down such an imposing total with 11 balls to spare was a fantastic effort.

Ton-up Iyer

Earlier, Iyer scored his maiden ODI hundred and anchored India’s innings, which was important because the visitors had lost Kohli in the 29th over. After a rollicking half-century, the India captain was done in by an Ish Sodhi googly, which went through the gate. Kohli probably didn’t expect the ball to turn so much.

Iyer had to keep one end tight, which was a reason why he was a little hesitant initially to press the accelerator. He saw out the tough periods and opened up when run-scoring got easier. Still, at No. 4, he would be a touch disappointed with a sub-100 strike rate.

The show-stopper in the Indian innings was KL Rahul’s 64-ball 88 not out. In at No. 5 because India decided to open with two debutants — Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal — Rahul, at times, toyed with the bowling. Consecutive sixes off Sodhi asserted total control. He provided the boost which helped India post what seemed like a competitive total.

