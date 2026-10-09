‘India are inconsistent under Gambhir’: Australia legend slams head coach

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India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s efficiency across formats has been questioned again, with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson calling the Indian side inconsistent under him.
Since taking over as head coach in mid-2024, Gambhir has overseen India’s Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup victories. However, India’s Test record has nosedived at home, with series defeats against New Zealand and South Africa. This year, India also lost a home ODI series to the Kiwis and suffered defeats to Australia and England in the last 12 months. In July this year, India also endured T20I series defeats against Ireland and England.
Watson said the constant playing XI changes have hampered India’s consistency across formats.
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“The thing that you continue to see and the reason India have been inconsistent under Gambhir is the chopping and changing around the batting order all the time. Players are coming in and out always, and when the team is unsettled, be it the batting order or players coming in and out, that just makes it more difficult for the team to be consistent. That’s why India have been so inconsistent,” Watson said on the Prime Video’s YouTube channel.
However, Watson also acknowledged Gambhir for backing players. The two-time World Cup winner cited the example of wicket-keeper Sanju Samson, who repaid the management’s faith during the T20 World Cup knockouts this year.
“There are a lot of incredible things that Gambhir has brought to the Indian setup. There is no question about that. With the backing of players like Sanju Samson, Gambhir has done wonders for Samson. Samson repaid him and did some amazing things in the backend of the T20 World Cup. So there are a lot of great things Gambhir has brought,” Watson added.
“My belief is there is too much chopping and changing around the players under Gambhir. There needs to be a little more continuity there, and for world cricket, if they do that, they are going to be ridiculously hard to beat,” said Watson.
India are currently facing West Indies in five T20Is. It will be followed by an extensive all-format tour of New Zealand where Gambhir and Co. will play two Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.