‘India are inconsistent under Gambhir’: Australia legend slams head coach

India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s efficiency across formats has been questioned again, with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson calling the Indian side inconsistent under him.

Since taking over as head coach in mid-2024, Gambhir has overseen India’s Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup victories. However, India’s Test record has nosedived at home, with series defeats against New Zealand and South Africa. This year, India also lost a home ODI series to the Kiwis and suffered defeats to Australia and England in the last 12 months. In July this year, India also endured T20I series defeats against Ireland and England.

Watson said the constant playing XI changes have hampered India’s consistency across formats.