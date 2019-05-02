India, England top Test and ODI rankings after annual update

India and England have retained their top spot in the latest ICC Test and ODI Rankings following the annual update on May 2. The rankings have been updated after series results from 2015-16 were removed, and outcomes from 2016-17 and 2017-18 are weighted at 50 per cent.

With four weeks to go to the World Cup, England are the number one ranked ODI team, but India have managed to narrow the gap to just two points. In the Test rankings, India’s lead over second-placed New Zealand has been narrowed from eight to two points.

Prior to the annual update, India were on 116 points and New Zealand on 108 but Virat Kohli-led side’s 3-0 win over South Africa and 2-1 win in Sri Lanka being purged as part of the 2015-16 season sees them losing three points while New Zealand’s two 2-0 defeats to Australia being removed sees them gain three points.

In the only change of positions, England have overtaken Australia to move into fourth position and are on 105 points. Australia are on 98 points after dropping six points as they had won four of the five series in 2015-16 which are not part of the calculations anymore.

In another move, the gap between seventh-placed Pakistan and eighth-placed West Indies has trimmed from 11 to two points.

In the ODI rankings, England are still the top-ranked side in the world. They will maintain that status going into the World Cup with a win over Ireland in an upcoming one-off ODI and then beat Pakistan 3-2 or better in a home series, or lose to Ireland but then beat Pakistan 4-1 or better.

South Africa have leapfrogged New Zealand into third position while another change sees the West Indies moving ahead of Sri Lanka to seventh place.

No team has dropped out of the top 10, thus ensuring that the World Cup will see the 10 top-ranked sides in action.