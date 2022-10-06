India not dependent on just one or two players, they have 4-5 match winners: Sanjay Bangar

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign in a high voltage clash against Pakistan on August 23 and before that, former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar talked about the Men in Blue’s preparation for the World Cup and their mindset ahead of the hotly anticipated match.

Speaking on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live’, the former India batter said that in the batting department, India are not dependent on a few players, unlike Pakistan who are overly dependent on their openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

“Team India have had some good games against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and what the Indian team would be weighing up is that it is a more complete team, which is a team that is not dependent on just one or two individuals. I feel, in the batting department, it’s clear that Pakistan is over dependent on their top order like Babar and Rizwan. Whereas the Indian team is not actually dependent on a couple of players. There are four or five match winners and they are in their prime form, so, from a batting perspective I feel the Indian team is in a better position,” he said.

Bangar also said that he felt that Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh can plug in the gap left by Jasprit Bumrah’s injury.

“If you look at the bowling part, obviously, they (Pakistan) have the speed, they always had that, but the Indian team has the skill in the sense that if Deepak Chahar is fit in place of Jasprit Bumrah, you can clearly see his abilities to swing the ball upfront and also Arshdeep Singh, who is our own version of a left-hander that we were searching for. So, he’s somebody who can swing the ball both ways. I feel that the Indian team is lacking in the speed department, but they more than make up with the skill that they possess.”