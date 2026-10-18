India should stop seeking replacement for ‘irreplaceable’ Hardik Pandya, says Sunil Gavaskar

The absence of Hardik Pandya could be sorely felt for India throughout their five-match T20I series against the West Indies, which ended in a 2-2 draw after the fifth match in Bengaluru was washed out on Saturday. It was the first time since 2022 that India had failed to win a T20I series at home. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that India should stop looking for someone who can do the job that Pandya does during a game and instead shift their strategy when the ace all-rounder is not available.

“We sometimes get a little bit carried away with trying to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya is irreplaceable. If you can’t find somebody of his calibre, then go with somebody who will do a slightly different job,” said Gavaskar on JioStar after the fifth T20I.