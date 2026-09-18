‘How’s it possible?’: India batter questions newcomer’s ‘shocking’ ODI inclusion

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Team India is set to field multiple teams across formats over the next few weeks, with a cramped schedule overlapping the Asian Games assignment and the home ODI series against the West Indies.
While a full-strength T20I side will be in action in Japan, Shubman Gill will lead the one-day side that has made some replacements for multi-format white-ball stars. The team announced by the national selection committee comprised maiden ODI call-ups for Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir and J&K pacer Auqib Nabi.
While Nabi recently made the Test team as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah on the back of his sensational domestic performances, Dhir has not quite set the stage on far as yet. The 26-year-old Mumbai Indians star has only played 14 50-over matches, scoring 351 runs and seven wickets.
Out-of-favour India batter Hanuma Vihari has questioned Dhir’s inclusion in the ODI squad. Last week, Dhir made headlines when he smashed a massive 173 runs off 64 balls for Amritsar Soormas against Mohali Kings in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. It is the highest recorded score across all state franchise leagues in the country.
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Vihari, however, questioned the lack of his performances for the state side in the white-ball formats.
“There are many changes in the ODI team, of course, because the Asian Games is happening at the same time. But they have picked Naman Dhir. How is it possible? His domestic numbers are not convincing. Yes, he played a big knock in the Punjab league, and even for Mumbai Indians he has won some games, but it has been up and down. I have my doubts, and it is shocking,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.
“The only reason I can think of is that, yes, he is a good batter, but he can also bowl. In the ODI setup, there is no one in the top six who can bowl well. Jadeja has come back. But who else bowls in the top six? I think that is why they brought Naman Dhir,” he added.
India are slated to play West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and New Chandigarh between September 27 and October 3.
India’s ODI team: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.