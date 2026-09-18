‘How’s it possible?’: India batter questions newcomer’s ‘shocking’ ODI inclusion

Team India is set to field multiple teams across formats over the next few weeks, with a cramped schedule overlapping the Asian Games assignment and the home ODI series against the West Indies.

While a full-strength T20I side will be in action in Japan, Shubman Gill will lead the one-day side that has made some replacements for multi-format white-ball stars. The team announced by the national selection committee comprised maiden ODI call-ups for Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir and J&K pacer Auqib Nabi.

While Nabi recently made the Test team as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah on the back of his sensational domestic performances, Dhir has not quite set the stage on far as yet. The 26-year-old Mumbai Indians star has only played 14 50-over matches, scoring 351 runs and seven wickets.