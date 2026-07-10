4th T20I: India lose to England by 9 wickets, concede second successive series

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India suffered another defeat, their 5th in 6 matches, as they went down by 9 wickets to England in the 4th T20I, conceding their second successive series after their 0-2 whitewash to Ireland last month. India are now 0-3 down in the 5-match series with just one match left.
Phil Salt and England captain Harry Brook both scored half centuries as England amde short work of India’s 158-run target, overhauling it in just 13.5 overs. In the last match, the 3rd T20I, India had lost by 125 runs, their highest-ever in terms of runs.
In the second match, they lost by 4 wickets while the first match was washed out due to incessant rain. After 6 matches as India captain, Shreyas Iyer is still looking for his first win as skipper.
Earlier, Iyer appeared to be batting on a different surface, producing a measured captain’s knock of an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls to steer his side to 158 for seven. Iyer, who struck five sixes and four boundaries, held the innings together as wickets tumbled around him, with the other Indian batters paying the price for an overly aggressive approach on yet another bouncy wicket.
He added 53 runs with Shivam Dube (22), but with wickets falling regularly, Iyer was forced to assume the role of the sheet anchor. He cut loose in the 18th over, taking leg-spinner Adil Rashid for two sixes and a four in a 20-run burst. That over, however, proved to be an exception as England’s bowlers executed their plans superbly.
Sam Curran conceded just four runs in the penultimate over, while England allowed only eight runs and no boundaries in the final two overs. Jofra Archer (2/20) capped the innings with a two-wicket final over including the run-out of Axar Patel.
Earlier, Sooryavanshi’s swing-at-everything approach, which paid dividends on flat Indian tracks, proved to be his downfall again.
The crestfallen 15-year-old looked heavenwards after capping yet another poor start against his Rajasthan Royals teammate Archer.
Following his landmark debut in Manchester, the opener now has scores of 14, 13, and 15.
Sooryavanshi’s hoick had landed in no-man’s land earlier in the over, but he couldn’t escape Archer’s next back-of-a-length delivery outside off, holing out to Sam Curran at mid-on.
Kishan followed soon after when Tongue, switching ends, banged one in short. The Indian keeper-batter was undone by the extra bounce, top-edging the ball into the keeper’s gloves.
The biggest blow, however, came just after the powerplay when Rashid took a brilliant running catch off his own bowling to dismiss the fluent Abhishek.
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