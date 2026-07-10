4th T20I: India lose to England by 9 wickets, concede second successive series

Indian players during the 4th T20 International match between England and India at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England on July 9, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India suffered another defeat, their 5th in 6 matches, as they went down by 9 wickets to England in the 4th T20I, conceding their second successive series after their 0-2 whitewash to Ireland last month. India are now 0-3 down in the 5-match series with just one match left.

Phil Salt and England captain Harry Brook both scored half centuries as England amde short work of India’s 158-run target, overhauling it in just 13.5 overs. In the last match, the 3rd T20I, India had lost by 125 runs, their highest-ever in terms of runs.

In the second match, they lost by 4 wickets while the first match was washed out due to incessant rain. After 6 matches as India captain, Shreyas Iyer is still looking for his first win as skipper.