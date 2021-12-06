Stats: India hammer New Zealand by 372 runs, register biggest Test win

Jayant Yadav (in center) celebrates a fall of wicket with teammates against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (BCCI/Twitter)

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs on the fourth day of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium to win the series 1-0.

The comprehensive victory over New Zealand is India’s largest by runs margin in Tests, eclipsing the 337-run win over South Africa at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi in 2015.

India have taken just about 45 minutes to wrap up the Test by picking up the five remaining wickets.

The margin of victory is India’s highest ever on home soil. It was also Rahul Dravid’s first Test win as the coach.

For a team that had fought tooth and nail in Kanpur, the extra bounce and turn did pose familiar problems for the Kiwis in a match they will try to remember for Ajaz Patel’s 10-wicket heroics. Interestingly, Patel bowled 73.5 overs across two innings for New Zealand and his team, in total, batted 84.4 overs which would signify abject capitulation.

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-34 while his spin bowling colleague Jayant Yadav picked up 4-49 as New Zealand were all out for 167 in the first session, chasing 540 for victory. Ravichandran Ashwin also completed his 300th wicket on Indian soil to finish the proceedings in a jiffy.

Jayant Yadav, who had not looked in a good rhythm on the third evening, found his mojo with a career-best spell of 14-4-49-4 having last played a Test match in 2017. It was Yadav’s first five-wicket haul in a Test and considering that he hasn’t had a great run in first-class cricket, plagued by injuries and poor form, head coach Rahul Dravid’s confidence in his abilities certainly bore fruit.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s match figures 8-42 is also the second-best for a bowler to end up without taking a five-wicket haul in Test match. Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne had 8-24 vs Pakistan in Sharjah in 2002.

The first Test in Kanpur ended in a draw.

This is the second time when Virat Kohli-led Team India has defeated the Black Caps with such a huge margin. Back in 2016, India beat New Zealand by 321 runs in the third and final Test to complete a 3-0 sweep in the series at Indore’s Holkar Stadium.