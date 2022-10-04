India grouped with Pakistan & England as ICC announce groups & fixtures for 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will face England as well as Pakistan in the group stage of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa as the International Cricket Council announced the groups and fixtures for the world tournament on Monday. Also in Group 2 along with the three are West Indies and Ireland.

Group 1 on the other hand consists of hosts South Africa, defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with South Africa and Sri Lanka locking horns in the opener on February 10 in Cape Town.

Revealed 🗓️ Schedule for the ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup 2023 in South Africa is out 👇🏻https://t.co/BEaPA7XEhF — ICC (@ICC) October 3, 2022

The group stage fixtures will continue till February 21 while the two semi finals will be played on February 23 and 25, both followed by a reserve day. The final will be played in Cape Town on February 27.

The 10-team tournament in South Africa will be eighth edition of the competition. Australia have been the most successful team with five titles while England and West Indies have one title each.

Schedule

10 February: South Africa v Sri Lanka, Cape Town

11 February: West Indies v England, Paarl

11 February: Australia v New Zealand, Paarl

12 February: India v Pakistan, Cape Town

12 February: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Cape Town

13 February: Ireland v England, Paarl

13 February: South Africa v New Zealand, Paarl

14 February: Australia v Bangladesh, Gqeberha

15 February: West Indies v India, Cape Town

15 February: Pakistan v Ireland, Cape Town

16 February: Sri Lanka v Australia, Gqeberha

17 February: New Zealand v Bangladesh, Cape Town

17 February: West Indies v Ireland, Cape Town

18 February: England v India, Gqeberha

18 February: South Africa v Australia, Gqeberha

19 February: Pakistan v West Indies, Paarl

19 February: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Paarl

20 February: Ireland v India, Gqeberha

21 February: England v Pakistan, Cape Town

21 February: South Africa v Bangladesh, Cape Town

23 February: SEMI-FINAL 1, Cape Town

24 February: RESERVE DAY, Cape Town

24 February: SEMI-FINAL 2, Cape Town

25 February: RESERVE DAY, Cape Town

26 February: FINAL, Cape Town

27 February: RESERVE DAY, Cape Town