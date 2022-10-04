India grouped with Pakistan & England as ICC announce groups & fixtures for 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will face England as well as Pakistan in the group stage of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa as the International Cricket Council announced the groups and fixtures for the world tournament on Monday. Also in Group 2 along with the three are West Indies and Ireland.
Group 1 on the other hand consists of hosts South Africa, defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with South Africa and Sri Lanka locking horns in the opener on February 10 in Cape Town.
Revealed 🗓️
Schedule for the ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup 2023 in South Africa is out 👇🏻https://t.co/BEaPA7XEhF
— ICC (@ICC) October 3, 2022
The group stage fixtures will continue till February 21 while the two semi finals will be played on February 23 and 25, both followed by a reserve day. The final will be played in Cape Town on February 27.
The 10-team tournament in South Africa will be eighth edition of the competition. Australia have been the most successful team with five titles while England and West Indies have one title each.
Schedule
10 February: South Africa v Sri Lanka, Cape Town
11 February: West Indies v England, Paarl
11 February: Australia v New Zealand, Paarl
12 February: India v Pakistan, Cape Town
12 February: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Cape Town
13 February: Ireland v England, Paarl
13 February: South Africa v New Zealand, Paarl
14 February: Australia v Bangladesh, Gqeberha
15 February: West Indies v India, Cape Town
15 February: Pakistan v Ireland, Cape Town
16 February: Sri Lanka v Australia, Gqeberha
17 February: New Zealand v Bangladesh, Cape Town
17 February: West Indies v Ireland, Cape Town
18 February: England v India, Gqeberha
18 February: South Africa v Australia, Gqeberha
19 February: Pakistan v West Indies, Paarl
19 February: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Paarl
20 February: Ireland v India, Gqeberha
21 February: England v Pakistan, Cape Town
21 February: South Africa v Bangladesh, Cape Town
23 February: SEMI-FINAL 1, Cape Town
24 February: RESERVE DAY, Cape Town
24 February: SEMI-FINAL 2, Cape Town
25 February: RESERVE DAY, Cape Town
26 February: FINAL, Cape Town
27 February: RESERVE DAY, Cape Town