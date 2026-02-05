‘India game is not in our control’: Pakistan captain Salman Agha on boycotting IND match at T20 World Cup

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha walks off the field after his dismissal during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Pakistan captain Salman Agha reiterated on Thursday that the decision to not play against India in the T20 World Cup comes directly from the government and the players can’t do anything about it. The future of the February 15th match between the arch-rivals at Colombo is currently in jeopardy with the Pakistan government announcing the boycott of the game in response to Bangladesh’s ouster from the T20 World Cup.

“The India game is not in our control. It’s the government’s and the PCB’s decision and we respect that. Whatever they are going to say, we will do that,” Agha said during the captain’s conference. “If we have to play them again in the semifinal or final, we will have to go back to them and act on their advice,” he added.