Tuesday, February 04, 2020
‘If only India sorted format selections’: KL Rahul’s absence from Test squad divides Twitter

With Rohit Sharma having been ruled out, many expected that KL Rahul would be rewarded for his recent form with a recall to the Test squad for the upcoming New Zealand series.

By: Sports Desk | Published: February 4, 2020 12:14:59 pm
KL Rahul has played 36 Tests in his career, the last of them being on the tour of West Indies last year. (File Photo/Reuters)

KL Rahul, who has been in sparkling form in recent times, has not been included in the Test squad named for the bilateral series between India and New Zealand to start later this month.

Rahul was the highest scorer in the recent T20I series in New Zealand, and was also named the Man of the Series. With Rohit Sharma having been ruled out, many expected that Rahul would be rewarded for his recent form with a recall to the red-ball squad. However, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal have been named as the three openers in the squad.

However, there have been reactions in favour of the move to not recall Rahul as well, considering that Rahul has emerged as India’s lynchpin in the shorter formats in recent times. With the T20 World Cup around the corner, and Rahul’s past troubles in adapting to changes of formats, the team management do not want to throw him into the red-ball mix just yet.

Rahul has played 36 Tests in his career, the last of them being on the tour of the West Indies last year. He has a highest score of 199 in the format.

India Test squad: Virat (Capt), Mayank, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma

Patrick Mahomes comes through with Super comeback in MVP performance
