India poised to play first overseas D/N Test at Adelaide Oval

The second Test in India’s tour of Australia from December 11-15 will be a day-night affair, CA confirmed. (File Photo/Reuters) The second Test in India’s tour of Australia from December 11-15 will be a day-night affair, CA confirmed. (File Photo/Reuters)

Adelaide Oval will host a day-night, pink-ball Test match when India tour Australia in December-January. On Thursday, Cricket Australia (CA) released the 2020-21 men’s and women’s international schedule, which has four Tests, three T20 internationals and three ODIs against India.

CA confirmed that the second Test from December 11-15 would be a day-night affair. “The Test at the SCG is the traditional Jane McGrath Foundation Pink Test which is a day Test. Adelaide is a day-night Test with a pink ball,” a CA spokesperson communicated in an e-mail. If things go to plan, this would be India’s first overseas day-night Test.

As per the itinerary, the Test series starts at the Gabba, Brisbane on December 3, while Melbourne will host the Boxing Day Test on December 26 followed by the fourth Test at Sydney from January 3.

The BCCI has agreed to tour Australia for the Test series, but with the Covid-19 pandemic providing the backdrop, the Indian board will go by the Government of India’s directive with regards to foreign travel. CA chief executive Kevin Roberts, also, admitted that the “final schedule potentially may look different”.

CA wants to host India for a Test series which is reportedly worth $300 million including broadcast rights. With their finances taking a Covid-induced hit, the India series is considered to be Australian cricket’s monetary redemption.

The three T20Is against India, at Brisbane, Canberra and Adelaide on October 11, 14 and 17 respectively, appear to be a precursor to the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November. There’s, though, a serious question mark over the tournament’s future.

Today, the ICC Board deferred its all agenda items, including the T20 World Cup’s future, until June 10. India’s three ODIs are scheduled at Perth, Melbourne and Sydney on January 12, 15 and 17 respectively. The Indian women’s team, too, is scheduled to play three ODIs in Australia in January next year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd