India fined for slow over rate in 1st ODI against Australia

India's Jasprit Bumrah, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Aaron Finch. (AP)

India players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sam Nogajski, TV umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Gerard Abood leveled the charge.

The first one-day international between Australia and India ended at 11:09 p.m. local time Friday, nearly an hour after the scheduled finishing time. It looked a lot like slow-motion cricket.

“It felt like it went all day, that was the longest 50 overs in the field I’ve ever had,” man-of-the-match Steve Smith said after Australia’s 66-run win

Sluggishness might have been part of the problem, says Adam Zampa, who took four wickets for 54 runs to help put Australia 1-0 up in the three-match series.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd