India fined 20 per cent for slow over rate in first ODI against WI

July 24, 2022 9:00:31 pm
The Indian cricket team was fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow-over rate against the West Indies in the first ODI here.
Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the Shikhar Dhawan-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC stated in a statement on Sunday.
A slow over rate in the first ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain has seen India cop a fine. #WIvIND | Details 👇 https://t.co/a3sZLuZJT7
— ICC (@ICC) July 24, 2022
Dhawan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge.
India had pulled off a three-run win over the West Indies in the first ODI.
